Memo: UMC to require mandatory overtime for nursing staff in response to alleged worker behavior

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nurses at UMC Hospital are facing mandatory overtime shifts beginning March 16, due to what leadership characterized as a lack of volunteers and sour attitudes brought on by the loss of extra pay during the pandemic, according to an internal memo sent to staff by UMC’s chief nurse this week.

In a notice addressed to the department she oversees, Chief Nursing Officer Deb Fox expresses disappointment regarding “actions demonstrated” by some staffers she says occurred after crisis incentive pay was discontinued last month, the memo reads.

The move would last at least 60 days, based on language in the memo. The nursing staff was advised that a sign-up process for this mandated extra work would start on March 14, “in order to be ready to execute on the 16th,” Fox explained.

Fox also said she was “surprised” by this alleged behavior given the high-level of care the hospital has bestowed upon its employees. Specifics related to nurse actions or comments were not provided in the memo.

“We seem to forget the positive things already done to ensure safe staffing and nurse wellbeing, so it is important to remind everyone of these initiatives,” Fox wrote, calling these practices a reflection of “commitment” by UMC to its staffers.

Among those incentives, Fox pointed to things like bonuses, increased recruitment efforts and merit raises amounting to “tens of millions of dollars” spent on behalf of UMC employees.

Crisis incentive pay ended at UMC on Feb. 22 due to three factors, according to Fox:

“First, there was no longer a need to continue this expense when our dynamic staffing needs could have been managed using voluntary standby and extra shifts/overtime shifts. Second, every hospital in our community offering incentives have discontinued them. Third, it was apparent that the crisis incentive pay option was no longer being valued as a short-term way of recognizing those going above and beyond, but rather as an expectation of entitlement.”

Prior to sending the notice, Fox said the hospital met with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to discuss the need for the work mandate.

At the end of her notice, Fox said she would be willing to “re-consider” the mandate based on actions of her staff in the future.

“Nurses can positively affect the duration of mandatory extra shifts/overtime by voluntarily collaborating with us to address various unit staffing needs,” Fox said.

The collaboration? Sign-up for overtime voluntarily or you will be assigned.

The notice did not elaborate if there would be any repercussions should nurses not sign up for the mandatory extra shifts, but the hospital provided the following statement:

“Nursing incentives were paid during an extraordinary time in the pandemic. Now that UMC has returned to normal operations, and we are experiencing our usual high demand for our unique services, we are using the mechanisms outlined in our negotiated UMC/SEIU Collective Bargaining Agreement to ensure appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios. This is a short-term precautionary measure as we move forward in this new phase of health care.”

FOX5 has reached out to SEIU for a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

