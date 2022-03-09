Advertisement

Low-cost carrier adds flights from Las Vegas to 2 cities in Mexico

A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Low-cost airline Frontier announced Wednesday that it will debut service between Las Vegas and two cities in Mexico this summer.

According to a news release, Frontier will launch nonstop service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) and Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) beginning in May and June, respectively.

The airline says it will also begin year-round nonstop service to Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) starting in May.

The flights from Las Vegas to Guadalajara and Albuquerque will be offered twice a week, while service to Monterrey will be offered three times a week.

Frontier also noted that in addition to the new routes, the airline will also increase flights to Cabo to four times weekly.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of service from Harry Reid International Airport to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, further expanding our international offering as the only U.S. carrier providing nonstop international service from LAS,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “In addition to these new routes, we are also increasing our frequency of flights to Los Cabos to four times weekly. With the addition of new service to Albuquerque, we will offer 55 nonstop destinations in total from Las Vegas. We have been the fastest growing airline from LAS since 2019 and we look forward to further expanding our commitment to the Las Vegas community and offering even more options to enjoy Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

For more information, visit: flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino,...
Circa in downtown Las Vegas hosting hiring event Thursday for over 150 positions
Fontainebleau March 2022 renderings (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
Fontainebleau says its ‘moving swiftly’ toward 2023 opening of Las Vegas property