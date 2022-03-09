Low-cost carrier adds flights from Las Vegas to 2 cities in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Low-cost airline Frontier announced Wednesday that it will debut service between Las Vegas and two cities in Mexico this summer.

According to a news release, Frontier will launch nonstop service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) and Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) beginning in May and June, respectively.

The airline says it will also begin year-round nonstop service to Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) starting in May.

The flights from Las Vegas to Guadalajara and Albuquerque will be offered twice a week, while service to Monterrey will be offered three times a week.

Frontier also noted that in addition to the new routes, the airline will also increase flights to Cabo to four times weekly.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of service from Harry Reid International Airport to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, further expanding our international offering as the only U.S. carrier providing nonstop international service from LAS,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “In addition to these new routes, we are also increasing our frequency of flights to Los Cabos to four times weekly. With the addition of new service to Albuquerque, we will offer 55 nonstop destinations in total from Las Vegas. We have been the fastest growing airline from LAS since 2019 and we look forward to further expanding our commitment to the Las Vegas community and offering even more options to enjoy Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

