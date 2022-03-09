Advertisement

Las Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

We now know that Matthew Beasley, a man who was shot by FBI agents last week, pointed his gun at authorities before the shooting in the northwest valley.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 20 hours ago
(AP) - Federal authorities allege that a Las Vegas attorney who was shot and wounded before his arrest by FBI agents last week headed a $300 million Ponzi scheme that bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California.

Matthew Beasley pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to a charge of assault on a federal officer following a standoff Thursday at his home.

His defense attorney said Wednesday that Beasley remains in federal custody with shoulder and chest wounds, and that agents went to his house while investigating allegations that Beasley enlisted investors in a company offering short-term loans to clients. He says Beasley will fight additional charges if they’re filed.

Beasley is due again in court March 22.

