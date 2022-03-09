Impairment suspected in deadly crash near Walnut, Gowan, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Impairment is suspected in a deadly crash late Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. March 8 at 3862 E. Gowan Road, near Walnut Road. Gordon said a four-door vehicle collided with the rear of a parked SUV. One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Gordon said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim once next of kin is notified.

The man believed to be the driver fled from the scene but was found and apprehended, Gordon said. Gordon said impairment was suspected in the crash.

Gowan was closed in both directions between Walnut and Rochester, LVMPD said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.