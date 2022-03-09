High school in south Las Vegas on hard lockdown Wednesday due to report of weapon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Oasis High School in the south Las Vegas Valley was on a hard lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink confirmed to FOX5 that the lockdown is in response to an investigation of a weapon on the school’s campus. However, according to Zink, no weapon was ultimately found.

CCSD provided the below message from Desert Oasis’ principal:

This is Jennifer Boeddeker, Principal of Desert Oasis High School. The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school is on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution as CCSD Police investigate a report of a weapon on campus. Students are safe in their classrooms and continuing with regular instruction with minimal disruptions. We will provide and update as soon as it is available. Thank you for your patience.

Lt. Zink told FOX5 that students would be released from school at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.

