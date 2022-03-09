Advertisement

Homesites start at $5M for community being built at site of former Bonnie Springs Ranch

FOX5 drone footage of Bonnie Springs Ranch in 2019. (FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews will break ground later this month on a residential community that will be built “in the heart of” Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, at the site that was formerly home to Bonnie Springs Ranch.

According to a news release, “The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon” will feature 16 “ultra-exclusive” estates ranging in size from two to four acres each situated “in the heart of almost 200,000 acres of the Red Rock National Conservation Area.”

Located in the area of the old Bonnie Springs development, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, the community is adjacent to Spring Mountain Ranch.

According to developers, The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon will include a luxury resort, an outdoor amphitheater, a farm-to-table gourmet restaurant and an event barn.

The release states that homesites at the guard-gated Reserve at Red Rock Canyon start at $5 million.

In the release, developer Joel Laub said this is a setting where dreams come true. “Magical places with outdoor and wildlife features like The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon are a scarce and declining resource in America,” Laub said.

The Clark County Planning Commission in 2019 approved a developer’s plan to turn Bonnie Springs Ranch into a housing development.

A staple among locals for decades, the beloved ranch had its last day of operation on March 17, 2019.

