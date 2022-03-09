Forecast Outlook: 3/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are preparing for a beautiful day, Wednesday, as temperatures approach 70 degrees with sunny skies and a few breezes. The warming trend will not last long, as another cold front dives into Southern Nevada Thursday.

It’s another chilly morning across the Vegas Valley as overnight lows dropped back into the 40s and 30s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with an afternoon breeze picking up into the 15-25 MPH range. High temperatures will be hovering around 70°.

A cold front dives into Southern Nevada Thursday bringing gusty wind, colder air, and the slight chance of showers. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Thursday as gusts could top 50 MPH from 8am Thursday through 6pm. Any rain looks minor at this point with the potential of mountain snow. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s this weekend with more clouds passing through on Sunday.

Expect a big warming trend next week as daytime highs push towards 80 Monday & Tuesday.

