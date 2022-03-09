Fontainebleau says its ‘moving swiftly’ toward 2023 opening of Las Vegas property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip said the property will target meetings and conventions when it opens in 2023.

According to a news release, the project is “moving swiftly” toward its “global debut” in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Developers say that the 67-story “luxury destination” will feature more than 550,000 square feet of customizable indoor and outdoor meeting and convention space.

Upon opening, developers say Fontainebleau will feature a pillarless ballroom spanning more than 105,000 square feet, which they dub “one of the largest in Las Vegas.”

The property is also set to feature a three-level theater that’s more than 90,000 square feet, among several other spaces.

“We are creating an environment in which each space, each touchpoint, allows guests to perform at their highest level,” explains Fontainebleau Development Senior Vice President of Sales, Catering, and Conference Services Tony Yousfi. “Fontainebleau may be new to Las Vegas, but we are not new to hospitality. From location to navigation to every major and minor detail, our resort is designed with the convention guest and meeting planner top-of-mind.”

