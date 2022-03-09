Clark County School District adjusts COVID-19 policies as virus transmission lessens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that effective Wednesday, March 9, some COVID-19 mitigation measures will be changed as transmission of the virus is now considered low in Clark County.

Among the changes:

Masks are not required on school buses

Cohorts are not required for outdoor activities and recess

Staff are not required to participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing

Identified students, including student athletes, are not required to partipate in mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing

Some measures that are remaining in place:

Staff must utilize eMocha Health for daily symptom monitoring

Schools must maintain separate sick and well rooms

Staff at an increased risk (i.e., work in the sick room or perform aerosolized procedures) of COVID-19 exposure must wear an N95 respirator

Parents/Guardians must ensure their child(ren) are symptom free prior to coming to school

Staff and students returning from a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis must wear a mask for ten days

Staff and students exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual must wear a mask for ten days

“With COVID-19 numbers declining, CCSD is lifting restrictions while still maintaining minimal levels of mitigating strategies and returning to near-normal circumstances. Thus enabling all teachers and staff to focus on our primary goal of educating students while also addressing students’ social and emotional needs.” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “We will continue to work with the Southern Nevada Health Department to monitor and respond accordingly to any new developments as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

