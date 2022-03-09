Advertisement

Clark County School District adjusts COVID-19 policies as virus transmission lessens

Clark County School District
Clark County School District(Ashley Casper | Fox5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:52 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that effective Wednesday, March 9, some COVID-19 mitigation measures will be changed as transmission of the virus is now considered low in Clark County.

Among the changes:

  • Masks are not required on school buses
  • Cohorts are not required for outdoor activities and recess
  • Staff are not required to participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing
  • Identified students, including student athletes, are not required to partipate in mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing

Some measures that are remaining in place:

  • Staff must utilize eMocha Health for daily symptom monitoring
  • Schools must maintain separate sick and well rooms
  • Staff at an increased risk (i.e., work in the sick room or perform aerosolized procedures) of COVID-19 exposure must wear an N95 respirator
  • Parents/Guardians must ensure their child(ren) are symptom free prior to coming to school
  • Staff and students returning from a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis must wear a mask for ten days
  • Staff and students exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual must wear a mask for ten days

“With COVID-19 numbers declining, CCSD is lifting restrictions while still maintaining minimal levels of mitigating strategies and returning to near-normal circumstances. Thus enabling all teachers and staff to focus on our primary goal of educating students while also addressing students’ social and emotional needs.” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “We will continue to work with the Southern Nevada Health Department to monitor and respond accordingly to any new developments as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI looking for potential victims in Nevada slip-and-fall Ponzi scheme
Las Vegas police vehicle
Impairment suspected in deadly crash near Walnut, Gowan, Las Vegas police say
A Sam's Club in Las Vegas turned away customers, as pumps sat empty.
Amid soaring prices, Las Vegas gas station runs out of gas Tuesday
A self-driving taxi is debuting in Downtown Las Vegas.
Self-driving robotaxis rollout in Downtown Las Vegas