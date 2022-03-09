Circa in downtown Las Vegas hosting hiring event Thursday for over 150 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A property in downtown Las Vegas will soon hold a hiring event as it looks to fill over 150 positions.

According to a news release, Circa Resort & Casino will host a hiring event on March 10 for over 150 positions across multiple departments.

The property says the event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the valet area of its sister property, the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino. Parking is available at Golden Gate’s parking lot.

The release notes that open positions span a variety of departments, including:

Public Area Department

Cage

Hotel Operations

Security

Players Club

Table Games

Stadium Swim

Circa says submission of resumes before the event is highly encouraged and can be entered at circlasvegas.com/careers. There also will be availability to digitally submit resumes onsite the day of the event, according to the release.

Circa notes that all applicants will be interviewed on the spot and will hear from human resources within the same day.

Candidates must be ages 21 and over to apply to any position, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.