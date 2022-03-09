Advertisement

Circa in downtown Las Vegas hosting hiring event Thursday for over 150 positions

Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino,...
Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A property in downtown Las Vegas will soon hold a hiring event as it looks to fill over 150 positions.

According to a news release, Circa Resort & Casino will host a hiring event on March 10 for over 150 positions across multiple departments.

The property says the event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the valet area of its sister property, the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino. Parking is available at Golden Gate’s parking lot.

The release notes that open positions span a variety of departments, including:

  • Public Area Department
  • Cage
  • Hotel Operations
  • Security
  • Players Club
  • Table Games
  • Stadium Swim

Circa says submission of resumes before the event is highly encouraged and can be entered at circlasvegas.com/careers. There also will be availability to digitally submit resumes onsite the day of the event, according to the release.

Circa notes that all applicants will be interviewed on the spot and will hear from human resources within the same day.

Candidates must be ages 21 and over to apply to any position, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Low-cost carrier adds flights from Las Vegas to 2 cities in Mexico
Fontainebleau March 2022 renderings (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
Fontainebleau says its ‘moving swiftly’ toward 2023 opening of Las Vegas property