1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash near Jones Boulevard, Twain Avenue

By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and two others remain hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley.

About 2:09 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a collision in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard near Twain Avenue. Police said three people were transported to UMC Trauma, where one person later died.

The condition of the other two victims was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Jones Boulevard is shutdown in both directions. Avoid the area.

