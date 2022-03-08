Woman killed by ex in domestic violence shooting, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman was killed during a domestic violence situation late Monday night.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident happened around 9:58 p.m. March 7 in the 10600 block of Jamestown Square Avenue, near Shaumber and Farm roads. Johansson said gunshots were reported in the area and when police arrived, they found a female victim suffering a gunshot wound near a vehicle. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

The identity of the woman will be released once next of kin is notified.

Marvin Simmons, 30. (LVMPD)

Johansson said a male suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Marvin Simmons, fled into a nearby residence and was later taken into custody without incident.

Johansson said Simmons and woman were previously together and had a child in common. According to police, the woman drove over and got into a verbal altercation with Simmons. When she tried to leave, Simmons fired several rounds into her vehicle, according to police.

Johansson called the shooting a “tragic domestic violence situation.” The child is currently with family, according to police.

