Woman killed by ex in domestic violence shooting, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman was killed during a domestic violence situation late Monday night.
LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident happened around 9:58 p.m. March 7 in the 10600 block of Jamestown Square Avenue, near Shaumber and Farm roads. Johansson said gunshots were reported in the area and when police arrived, they found a female victim suffering a gunshot wound near a vehicle. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.
The identity of the woman will be released once next of kin is notified.
Johansson said a male suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Marvin Simmons, fled into a nearby residence and was later taken into custody without incident.
Johansson said Simmons and woman were previously together and had a child in common. According to police, the woman drove over and got into a verbal altercation with Simmons. When she tried to leave, Simmons fired several rounds into her vehicle, according to police.
Johansson called the shooting a “tragic domestic violence situation.” The child is currently with family, according to police.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.