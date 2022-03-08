Advertisement

Water Lantern Festival returns to Las Vegas on March 12

The Water Lantern Festival began in 2018 with events across dozens of cities. Now, the festival returns to Las Vegas.(Water Lantern Festival)
By Matthew Kirkland
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the most popular cultural festivals in the country is coming to Las Vegas.

The Water Lantern Festival will be at Craig Ranch Park on Saturday, March 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The festival features floating lanterns, food, games and other activities.

Here’s a schedule of events for the festival at Craig Ranch Park:

  • 3:00 p.m. - Gates open
  • 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Enjoy food trucks, music
  • 5:30 p.m. - Design your lantern
  • 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. - Lantern launch
  • 7:30 p.m. - Event ends

Water Lantern Festival was Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY.

It began four years ago with 34 cities and now there are over 100 different shows with more people taking part each year.

Tickets start at $25.99, for more information visit www.waterlanternfestival.com/lasvegas

