New meningitis vaccine requirement announced for Nevada 12th graders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new vaccine has been added to the list of required inoculations to attend school in Nevada.

Immunize Nevada announced that effective July 1, 2022, students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada will be required to get the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY), the immunization against meningitis, prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The requirement is for all public, private and charter schools in Nevada. For most students, this will be a booster dose, as most kids receive a dose around ages 11-12. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a single dose at around 11-12 and a booster dose at 16 years old.

“The health and safety of all Nevada students is our top priority,” said Kristy Zigenis, Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “The MenACWY vaccine will help keep our students safe. We also remind all parents to review the vaccination schedule for children and speak to a trusted health care provider if you have any questions about the recommendations.”

Students with appropriate medical conditions may receive temporary or permanent exemptions if authorized by a physician and must be administered at the school district level.

Immunize Nevada said the vaccine is proven to be effective in protection meningococcal disease and that MenACWY is not a live vaccine and cannot cause infection.

The MenACWY is available at primary care providers, pharmacies and health districts throughout Nevada. You can find a vaccine clinic at immunizenevada.org.

