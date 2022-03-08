Advertisement

Mint 400 vehicle parade to take over Las Vegas Strip Wednesday afternoon

2019 Mint 400 vehicle parade on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Courtesy The Mint 400)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Trucks participating in the iconic Mint 400 will take over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday afternoon for a parade.

The annual vehicle parade marks the return of the Mint 400, also known as “The Great American Off-Road Race” in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Mint 400 race is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in the country.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the parade will travel down Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay and end at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

For a full schedule of events, visit: themint400.com/schedule-of-events/

