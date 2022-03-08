Median home price for Las Vegas area hits $450K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas area continues to see record home prices, according to a report released by Las Vegas Realtors.

According to the report, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in February was $450,000, topping the previous record set in January. The median home price is up 26.8% from $355,000 a year ago. LVR President Brandon Roberts said home prices have more than tripled over the past decade.

“Local home prices can’t keep going up this fast forever,” Roberts said in a news release. “The increases we’ve been seeing in the last year or so are just not sustainable. It remains to be seen how much higher these prices can go and when we might start to see the market stabilize, as many national experts have been predicting. Either way, I seriously doubt you’ll see home prices more than triple again in a single decade.”

The median price for townhomes and condos was $260,000, also breaking the all-time record and up 31.6% from $197,500 in Feb. 2021.

Roberts said there is less than a one-month supply of properties for sale with the February sales pace.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.