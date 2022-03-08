Las Vegas police locate missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: Las Vegas police have safely located Barbra Hower-Russo.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Barbara Hower-Russo, a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday and may be in emotional distress.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Hower-Russo. Additional details related to her last location were unavailable Monday evening.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

