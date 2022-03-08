Advertisement

Las Vegas police locate missing, endangered woman

LVMPD looking for Barbara Hower-Russo.
LVMPD looking for Barbara Hower-Russo.(LVMPD)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Las Vegas police have safely located Barbra Hower-Russo.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Barbara Hower-Russo, a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday and may be in emotional distress.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Hower-Russo. Additional details related to her last location were unavailable Monday evening.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Willie Collins, the man accused in a sexual assault case against a teenager is now facing a...
Sexual assault suspect now facing hate crime charge in case involving teenager
The Mint 400, the oldest off-road race in the U.S., is headed back to Las Vegas this weekend.
Mint 400 to return to Las Vegas this weekend
Ranters sound off on various topics.
The Rant: March 7, 2022
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Henderson police investigate deadly crash involving teen pedestrian near Horizon Ridge, Horizon Drive
Businesses in Las Vegas are changing operation standards due to soaring gas prices.
Soaring gas prices prompt Las Vegas businesses to adjust operations