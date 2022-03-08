Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Murtaza Wiziri, 13.
Murtaza Wiziri, 13.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Monday.

Murtaza Wiziri was last seen in the 3000 block of Arville Street around 3:40 p.m. March 7. Wiziri was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a black backpack.

Police said Wiziri may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD.

