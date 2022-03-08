Las Vegas pastor accused of sex crimes held on $500K bond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas pastor accused of sex crimes against children made his first appearance in Clark County court Monday.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico Feb. 19 on multiple alleged sex crimes with children. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had previously issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to court records, a judge set Crespin’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim, the victim’s family and other minors should he make bond. His preliminary hearing was set for April 4.

Crespin is listed as pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, the church website confirmed. According to the biography on the church’s website, he and his wife have served as the pastors since it opened in 2002.

LVMPD said Crespin was also an elementary school teacher. Clark County School District confirmed a teacher by the same name worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary. CCSD said that same person was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.

