Las Vegas firefighters battle fire at lighting center for 2nd time this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews battled a commercial fire early Tuesday morning in a building that previous burned in January.

Crews first responded just before 2:00 a.m. March 8 to the fire at the Statewide Lighting Center on Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. Firefighters spent several hours working on the fire on the building, which was the site of another large fire on January 18. Fire officials say the building is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what sparked the fire.

