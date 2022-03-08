Las Vegas daycare sued after ex-employee accused of throwing 2-year-old child, breaking leg

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents are suing a Las Vegas daycare facility after a teacher allegedly picked up and threw their 2-year-old, breaking the child’s leg.

The lawsuit alleges the May 12 incident happened at Crème de la Crème daycare near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Elicia Elizebeth Miller, now an ex-employee, is accused of abusing the child, a scene that was recorded, the lawsuit says.

Court documents say she was caught on camera picking the toddler up by their armpits and throwing the child around.

According to the lawsuit, the parents were called at 10:30 a.m. and told to pick the child up because they would not stop crying. A trip to urgent care revealed the child’s femur was severely fractured. They had to have emergency surgery and spend the night at the hospital.

The lawsuit says the daycare bears responsibility for the abuse, naming the company in three claims of abuse and neglect.

Crème de la Crème, Inc., a corporation based out of Delaware, responded with this statement:

“For 40 years, our number one priority is the safety and security of the children in our care. Immediately after this incident, we terminated the employment of the teacher involved,” COO Tony Riccardi said in a statement.

Court records indicate Miller was charged with attempted child abuse, neglect or endangerment. In the suit, the plaintiffs requested a jury trial.

A sentencing hearing was set for March 14 before Judge Erika Ballou at 9:30 a.m.

