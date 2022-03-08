Kid-friendly Touch-A-Truck event to take place at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 16th annual Touch-A-Truck event is set to take place next month at Downtown Summerlin.

According to a news release, as part of the event, kids of all ages are invited to climb aboard and learn about their favorite vehicles and how they service our community.

The event will feature more than 60 vehicles, including construction trucks, fire engines and school buses for children to enjoy.

Touch-A-Truck will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grass at Downtown Summerlin on April 2. A horn-free hour will be offered from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Touch-A-Truck is organized by nonprofit Family to Family to Family Connection.

General admission tickets are available for $6 (excluding tax and processing fees). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.touchatruck.com.

