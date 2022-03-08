Instagram-worthy eatery Cafe Lola to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved eatery Cafe Lola has announced it will soon open its fourth location on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, founders Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome will open their newest eatery at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

The due said its European-inspired café is expected to open its doors this summer. The Forum Shops location will feature Cafe Lola’s signature floral walls, velvet couches, coffee, dining offerings and Champagne selection.

The release notes that Café Lola at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will be located in the Festival Court area, adjacent to Agent Provocateur and Tourneau.

“It’s been a huge goal of ours to open a Café Lola on the Las Vegas Strip,” say co-owners Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome. “We are thrilled that locals and visitors will soon be able to experience even more fun and feminine charm that Café Lola is known for.”

The team currently has Cafe Lola locations in the west valley, Henderson and a stand inside Allegiant Stadium, making the Strip location their fourth spot.

For more information, visit ilovecafelola.com.

