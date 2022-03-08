Henderson police investigate deadly crash involving teen pedestrian near Horizon Ridge, Horizon Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police investigated a fatal crash involving a teen pedestrian Monday evening.

According to police, officers and firefighters with the City of Henderson responded to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Horizon Drive for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Monday, March 7 around 5:18 p.m.

Police said a black coupe traveling East on Paradise Hills Drive lost control of their vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk.

The car struck a juvenile on the sidewalk believed to be around 13 years of age, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police said Impairment was not considered a factor, however speed contributed to the crash.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the teen once next of kin has been notified.

Paradise Hills was closed in both directions from Greenway Road to Skyline for approximately three hours while the police conducted their investigation.

