Forecast Outlook 3/8/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a cold and windy start to the week calmer and milder conditions arrive Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually begin to warm with light breezes and sunny skies Tuesday. The spring-like weather will not last long, as another cold front dives in on Thursday.

Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday with high temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer with an afternoon breeze picking up in the 15 to 25 MPH range. High temperatures will be hovering around 70°.

A cold front dives into Southern Nevada Thursday bringing gusty wind, colder air, and a chance of showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s and 70s this weekend with a few clouds passing through at times.

