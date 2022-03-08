Advertisement

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak files for reelection in Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formally filed his candidacy for reelection on Monday.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formally filed his candidacy for reelection on Monday.(Courtesy Steve Sisolak campaign)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formally filed his candidacy for reelection on Monday, saying he’s proud of the progress the state has made the last three years adding jobs, raising teacher pay and strengthening schools, “but I know there is more work left to do.”

The Democrat was joined by his wife, Kathy, and two daughters in filing his 2022 candidacy in Las Vegas on the first day of a two-week candidate filing period that closes March 18 in the western swing state of Nevada.

Former U.S. GOP Sen. Dean Heller, who lost to U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in 2018, said he planned to file his candidacy for governor on Tuesday.

Other Republicans vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

In 2018, Sisolak defeated former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who’s among the GOP candidates seeking their party’s nomination to face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, in a November race being watched closely by both parties nationally.

Sisolak succeeded Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who served two terms and is now the president of the University of Nevada, Reno. Nevada law limits the governor to two terms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dead, another injured in North Las Vegas shooting
Man identified after North Las Vegas shooting near Gold Crest Park
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas boy hit, killed by car while riding skateboard
Homicide investigation at University Center, Flamingo on March 4, 2022.
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Cafe Lola founders Lin Jerome and Alexandra Lourdes. (Courtesy Cafe Lola)
Instagram-worthy eatery Cafe Lola to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Crash at St. Rose Parkway, Eastern Avenue on March 7, 2022.
1 dead after Monday crash at St. Rose Parkway, Eastern