1 dead after Monday crash at St. Rose Parkway, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a rear-ending crash in Henderson early Monday morning.

According to Henderson Police, the crash happened around 4:29 a.m. March 7 at St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

HPD said a red 2005 Jeep was stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection. A white 2010 Lexus was traveling westbound on St. Rose and rear-ended the Jeep, causing the fuel tank of the Jeep to catch fire and both cars bursting into flames.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, HPD said. The Jeep driver will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Police said speeding was considered a factor in the crash, but not impairment. HPD said charges against the driver of the Lexus were pending investigation.

The crash marks the second traffic-related fatality for HPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.