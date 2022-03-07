Oksana Baiul, Ukrainian figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, helps organize Las Vegas peace rally

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 200 people gathered in front of Las Vegas City Hall for a peace rally supporting Ukraine.

The Ukrainian national anthem started the event.

Speakers included 1994 Olympic gold medalist Ukrainian figure skater Oksana Baiul-Farina who helped organize the event.

Baiul-Farina said the United States adopted her when she was 15-years-old but Ukraine will always be her home.

“My heart is broken and it is with the people of Ukraine, thank you so much for supporting them,” Baiul-Farina said.

Couple Don and Anastasia Jackman attended. Anastasia was born and raised in Ukraine. She lived there for 20 years, moving to Vegas a year and a half ago. Her entire family remain there.

“They’re very stressed they’ve been hiding in the shelters for a longtime. They’re not sure about tomorrow anymore it’s been really, really hard but they’re saying this made them so strong and so united like never before so we’re only going to get stronger,” Anastasia Jackman said.

She was glad to see that many people at the event.

Local Jennifer Thomas attended to show support.

“Lets put down our weapons because we’re killing innocent people. This innocent bloodshed right now,” Thomas said.

After the event Baiul-Farina spoke with FOX5.

“It’s getting harder and hard for Ukrainians to get their message out because they are being bombed and they have to spend majority of time unfortunately right now in bomb shelters. We are their voice today,” Baiul-Farina said.

She still has a sports family and cousins in Ukraine.

“I don’t like to be negative but they’re not doing good at all. At all,” Baiul-Farina said.

