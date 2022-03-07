Advertisement

NFL player suspended for betting on games in 2021 season, league says

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Football League announced Monday that a player for the Atlanta Falcons has been suspended after he bet on games during the league’s 2021 season.

According to a news release, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games last season. The league says the betting took place during a five-day period in late last November while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.

According to the release, a league investigation determined no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised.  The NFL says nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity.

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

The NFL says Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023.  As part of the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, Ridley may appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.

