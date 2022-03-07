National average price of gas sets new all-time record high, GasBuddy says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The national average price of gasoline in the United States on Monday set a new all-time high, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports that gasoline on Monday reached an average of $4.104 per gallon, which breaks the previous all-time high set back in 2008 at $4.103 per gallon. The company said this was set just ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of diesel is also nearing a new record, now at $4.63 per gallon, likely to break the record of $4.846 per gallon in the next two weeks.

GasBuddy reports that in addition to setting a new all-time high, the national average is seeing its largest ever seven-day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon, surpassing the 49.0-cent weekly rise after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

According to GasBuddy, the U.S. national average gas price on Saturday passed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, and Friday’s spike alone came close to the record daily rise of 18 cents per gallon, increasing nearly 16 cents per gallon in one day.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.