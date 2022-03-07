Advertisement

National average price of gas sets new all-time record high, GasBuddy says

Filling up gas in Charlottesville
Filling up gas in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The national average price of gasoline in the United States on Monday set a new all-time high, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports that gasoline on Monday reached an average of $4.104 per gallon, which breaks the previous all-time high set back in 2008 at $4.103 per gallon. The company said this was set just ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of diesel is also nearing a new record, now at $4.63 per gallon, likely to break the record of $4.846 per gallon in the next two weeks.

GasBuddy reports that in addition to setting a new all-time high, the national average is seeing its largest ever seven-day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon, surpassing the 49.0-cent weekly rise after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

According to GasBuddy, the U.S. national average gas price on Saturday passed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, and Friday’s spike alone came close to the record daily rise of 18 cents per gallon, increasing nearly 16 cents per gallon in one day.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist