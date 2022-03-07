Local kidney donor advocating for change during National Kidney Month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last year, 11 Nevadans lost their lives while on a transplant waitlist. Now, a Las Vegas-based kidney donor is advocating for awareness and change to those affected by kidney disease.

June Monroe is a volunteer for the National Kidney Foundation.

Last week, Monroe spoke to six legislators, three from Nevada, as part of a virtual summit that is usually held in Washington D.C.

“The three asks that we ask the legislators was the Living Donor Protection Act, the Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act. The other ask we are asking for is appropriations so funding and all of this information is on the National Kidney Foundation website,” Monroe said.

The Living Donor Protection Act prevents discrimination of life, disability or long-term care insurance and prevents workplace discrimination for donors.

“Some people are facing job discrimination whether they are being fired for taking off for donating a kidney to someone or they have to quit,” Monroe said.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 37 million adults have Chronic Kidney Disease, and 90% don’t know they have it.

In Nevada, 38,800 Medicare patients with CKD were diagnosed.

Officials said 138 kidney transplants were done in the state in 2021. Eleven Nevadans died while on the waitlist last year.

Monroe said raising awareness about kidney issues has been a part of her life since the 80′s when her brother needed one.

“My father, he’s a Vietnam veteran he served in the Navy, he donated a kidney to my brother when we were kids,” Monroe said. Years later that kidney eventually failed. Monroe’s brother was on dialysis for two years. On March 9th, 2005, she donated a kidney to him.

“That is why I am involved I know this is important- it saves lives,” Monroe said.

Monroe’s ‘kidneyversary’ is coming up on Wednesday.

She suggests people speak with their doctors about kidney health and get tested.

There’s an annual walk that usually takes place in October. Information about the walk can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.