Las Vegas Strip restaurant manager accused of stealing about $100K

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The general manager of a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the business, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Michael Moore has been charged with one count of theft and is scheduled for a May 27 preliminary hearing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says Moore has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to speak to police.

It was unclear Sunday if Moore has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Moore is suspected of stealing the money from the Sugar Factory between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1, police records show.

Investigators said Moore was the only Sugar Factory manager working every Monday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 when an armored vehicle would show up to take bags of money from the building.

According to a police report, the loss totaled more than $66,000 in missing deposits.

During the three months Moore worked for the company, restaurant executives told police more than $33,000 went missing from the change safe and they had video of Moore allegedly taking money out but never putting bills back in.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.