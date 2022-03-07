Las Vegas police officer accused in casino robbery now facing federal charges in 2 other heists

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who is accused of robbing the Rio is now facing federal charges in connection with two other armed casino robberies.

Las Vegas police announced previously that Caleb Rogers was arrested Feb. 27 around 6:55 a.m. in connection with a robbery attempt at the Rio. Court documents indicate Rogers was in possession of $78,898 he had allegedly stolen from the casino when he was taken into custody.

Federal charges filed March 4 indicate that Rogers is also accused of an early morning robbery on Nov. 12, 2021, at the Red Rock Resort and Casino as well as a Jan. 6 robbery at Aliante Casino.

Records suggest Rogers was connected to the robberies due to his “unique gait” while walking in which his left leg kicked forward and he appeared to have difficulty running.

The documents also detailed more of what transpired during Rogers’ alleged robbery of the Rio on Feb. 27.

According to the complaint, Rogers approached two casino employees as they were loading the cash drawers of the sportsbook area. As they were transferring funds into the cash drawers, Rogers ran toward them, yelling, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” the complaint details.

He is then accused of climbing over the counter, grabbing one of the women by her shoulders with both hands and pushing her to the floor before yelling, “This isn’t your money. It’s not worth losing your life over it!” He then is said to have grabbed the money and placed it inside a bag in his jacket.

When he noticed one of the woman triggering an alarm, the complaints says Rogers then climbed back over the counter and ran through the casino with the stolen money.

The complaint states that Rogers was chased by security officers and taken to the ground outside the property as he was running towards the parking garage. Authorities said Rogers drew a silver-colored revolver, and with his finger inside the trigger guard, said to the officers, “Are you willing to be shot over this? I’m going to shoot you!”

Security officers were able to restrain Rogers until Las Vegas police arrived and took him into custody. The complaint says that Rogers verbally identified himself as an officer with the department and provided his LVMPD identification number.

The complaint indicates that the firearm Rogers was using during the incident belonged to Las Vegas police and was checked out to Rogers during the timeframe encompassed by the three robberies.

In a recorded interview at LVMPD Headquarters, when asked whether there was anything that could have been done to prevent the robberies from occurring, Rogers responded with “nothing.”

Rogers has an initial appearance on the federal charges scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

