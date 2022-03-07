La Bonita near downtown Las Vegas closed after Sunday fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A La Bonita supermarket near downtown Las Vegas is closed after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, fire crews from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded to the market on Ogden Avenue near Eastern around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews said the fire started in the produce section of the store before thick black smoke filled the store.

It took less than five minutes for crews to put out the bulk of the fire, and nobody was injured. Fire investigators have ruled the fire undetermined but could not rule out an issue with a cooling unit in the area where the fire started. Smoke from the fire contaminated almost everything in the store, so it is now closed until further notice.

This is the 2nd La Bonita supermarket in Las Vegas to be forced to shut down in the past year. In August 2021, an awning collapsed at the La Bonita on Desert Inn Road, that location has been closed ever since.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.