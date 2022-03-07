Advertisement

Judge denies bail to ex-UFC champion charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Cain Velasquez, left, sits with his attorney Mark Geragos during a hearing at the Santa Clara...
Cain Velasquez, left, sits with his attorney Mark Geragos during a hearing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. A judge had denied bail to former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez, who was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested last week in San Jose. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group, Pool via AP)(Aric Crabb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family, the Mercury News reported.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

