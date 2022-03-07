In-N-Out, North Las Vegas encouraging kids to read by giving free burgers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas says it has partnered with In-N-Out Burger on an initiative to encourage school-aged children to read.

As part of the program, for every five books a child reads, the city says they will receive a “Cover to Cover Achievement” award from In-N-Out, which is good for one free burger.

Those interested in participating can visit any North Las Vegas Library District location to sign-up and pick up a log book. Children can also sign up online at nlvld.org and click on the purple Beanstack button.

North Las Vegas notes that the free burger coupons must be picked up in the library.

The program runs through April 16 and has a three-burger limit per child. Children ages 4-12 are invited to participate, with younger children can be read to by an adult as part of the program, the city says.

The North Las Vegas Library District has three locations:

Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas

Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas

City Hall Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. in North Las Vegas

