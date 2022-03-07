Advertisement

Forecast Outlook 3/7/22

Weather Roller Coaster Ride This Week
We expect a warm start for Friday with the low-50s, but the wind will be picking up out of the southwest. By the afternoon, gusts from the southwest between 25-35 MPH will be moving through the Las Vegas Valley. Chance of showers is in the slight category will move in as soon as around 10AM and will stay with us through the afternoon. Models only show a few hundredths-of-an-inch for accumulation. The high Friday will only be around 65 degrees. Saturday looks to be the most interesting day with southwest gusts 30-40 MPH, a high of just 57 degrees & a slight chance of showers that looks to move through in the afternoon. Sunday we’ll see breezes between 10-15 MPH as the chance of rain moves well east of us. The high Sunday will be in the low-60s and that is where we will stay through Wednesday before approaching 70 degrees.
By Sam Argier
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We’re off to a cool and windy start this week before milder weather arrives on Wednesday. The spring-like weather will not last long, another cold front dives in on Thursday.

High temperatures are running in the upper 50s this afternoon with a few fair-weather clouds rolling through. The wind will be settling down tonight with overnight temperatures in the 30s Tuesday morning.

Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday with high temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s. Wednesday will be warmer with an afternoon breeze picking up. High temperatures will be hovering around 70°.

A cold front dives into Southern Nevada on Thursday bringing gusty wind, colder air, and the chance for some showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s and 70s this weekend with a few clouds passing through at times.

