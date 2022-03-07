Forecast Outlook 3/7/22

We’re off to a cool and windy start this week before milder weather arrives on Wednesday. The spring-like weather will not last long, another cold front dives in on Thursday.

High temperatures are running in the upper 50s this afternoon with a few fair-weather clouds rolling through. The wind will be settling down tonight with overnight temperatures in the 30s Tuesday morning.

Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday with high temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s. Wednesday will be warmer with an afternoon breeze picking up. High temperatures will be hovering around 70°.

A cold front dives into Southern Nevada on Thursday bringing gusty wind, colder air, and the chance for some showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s and 70s this weekend with a few clouds passing through at times.

