First Lady Jill Biden will be in Arizona, Nevada this week

PHOENIX (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Arizona this week to highlight job training and cancer treatment programs, two policy priorities mentioned by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address last week, the White House announced Sunday.

She is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will first visit Intel Corp.’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

The First Lady will be joined by Angela Hanks, the acting assistant secretary for the Employment and Training Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor.

The two women are expected to talk about Intel’s investment in community colleges to strengthen the workforce.

Jill Biden is later scheduled to speak at a finance event for the Democratic National Committee in Chandler before heading to Tucson on Monday evening.

The First Lady and Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon to hear about the cancer program and services at the San Xavier Health Center on the Tohono O’odham Nation.

On Wednesday, Jill Biden and Hanks will be in Nevada to visit with students at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno before the First Lady heads to Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.