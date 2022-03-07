Chick-fil-A announces opening date for new northwest Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chick-fil-A on Monday announced an opening date for its new location set to open in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Chick-fil-A Centennial Hills will open its doors on March 10.

The company says the eatery will employ approximately 150 full- and part-time team members at the new location, 6410 Centennial Center Boulevard.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

