Chick-fil-A announces opening date for new northwest Las Vegas location

FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP...
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chick-fil-A on Monday announced an opening date for its new location set to open in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Chick-fil-A Centennial Hills will open its doors on March 10.

The company says the eatery will employ approximately 150 full- and part-time team members at the new location, 6410 Centennial Center Boulevard.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

