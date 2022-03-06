Advertisement

Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai

A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen Saturday.(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST
LUMAHA’I (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple rescue agencies are searching for a swimmer who was swept out to sea off Kauai Saturday.

Authorities have identified the missing man as 25-year-old Matthew Preziose.

It was reported that he was swimming in waters off Lumaha’i on the island’s North Shore Saturday when he and another swimmer became distressed. Rescuers were called out and arrived shortly after 1 p.m.

The North Roving Patrol lifeguards were first on scene. Bystanders reported that one of the swimmers made it to shore safely while the second swimmer, Preziose, was swept out in the current.

Firefighters, lifeguards, rescuers and the Coast Guard began their extensive search of the area. They searched until sundown when efforts were suspended.

They resumed Sunday morning. Preziose is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts. Anyone who sees any sign of him should call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.

