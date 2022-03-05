Advertisement

UNLV Symphony Orchestra to put on concert dedicated to people of Ukraine

Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm &...
Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm & Beauty may be viewed online at the RSO website for only $10.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By James Barrickman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The UNLV Symphony Orchestra is planning to put on a concert dedicated to people in Ukraine.

The concert is scheduled for Artmemus W. Ham Concert Hall on  Sunday, Mar. 27 at 3 p.m. The program will include Memorial to Lidice by Bohuslav Martinu, Hutsul Tryptich by Myroslav Skoryk and Death and Transfiguration by Richard Strauss.

Tickets start at $15. Discounted tickets are available for seniors, military members and UNLV staff and students.

For more ticket information, click here.

