UNLV Symphony Orchestra to put on concert dedicated to people of Ukraine
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The UNLV Symphony Orchestra is planning to put on a concert dedicated to people in Ukraine.
The concert is scheduled for Artmemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Sunday, Mar. 27 at 3 p.m. The program will include Memorial to Lidice by Bohuslav Martinu, Hutsul Tryptich by Myroslav Skoryk and Death and Transfiguration by Richard Strauss.
Tickets start at $15. Discounted tickets are available for seniors, military members and UNLV staff and students.
