New Era Las Vegas community patrol continues mission nearly two years in

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Near Owens Avenue and H street, Minister Stretch Sanders gathered his chapter of New Era Las Vegas volunteers as they set up to reach black men in the area, Friday night.

New Era Las Vegas’ mission is to limit violence, drugs and add more safety in areas like the Historic Westside and North Las Vegas. They call the effort ‘Streetz is Watching: community patrol’.

Sanders said the first step to making change is to be present.

“You won’t make a difference until you go to the people, but what makes us unique we just don’t do an event. We’re consistent with it,” Sanders said.

FOX5 attended New Era’s first community patrol in Summer 2020. Sanders said they do outreach patrols several times a month. Friday night the group handed out flyers with their newly created black man code.

“It’s our job to protect and to cover black women, elders and children,” Sanders said. “We go where the police are scared to go and we don’t go with a spirit of judgement, we go with a spirit of love. We tell the brothers this message: In the word brother is other. The brother from down the street - that’s me.”

Sanders said they believe people treat black men and woman based on how they treat themselves. New Era Las Vegas spent the last several years setting that standard. He said with the help of organizations like theirs, crime is down 14% in the Historic Westside, but they know more needs to be done. However, others are taking notice.

“I’m glad to see what you’ll are doing,” a man the group met Friday night said. “Maybe it will put a dent in what’s going on.”

The organization said the only way to make change is to continue to come back time and time again.

