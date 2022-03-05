NASCAR fans back on motorhome hill for race weekend at LVMS

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of NASCAR fans from around the country are back at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, celebrating after events were scaled back last year due to COVID-19.

Motorhome Hill is popular spot among race fans. The hill overlooks all the action at speedway. Dan Downing and his wife drove their RV from Phoenix.

“Oh my gosh we haven’t been able to do this for a couple of years so it’s great to be back, we haven’t been here in probably three years,” Downing said.

Downing and his high school buddy of 50 years, Steve Ortiz have made this race weekend a tradition. Ortiz, from Salt Lake City, Utah, and met his wife at the Speedway 16 years ago.

“We met here coming down the walkway and the most beautiful woman I ever met in my life,” Ortiz said.

They both agree the view from Motorhome Hill is amazing.

“You can’t beat this,” Ortiz said.

Their RV neighbors traveled from McMinnville, Oregon where this is their first time at the Speedway.

Exactly a year ago, the Speedway sold out to a crowd at 15% capacity. FOX5 spoke with Bill and Cindi Graham from Orange County, California. They said their friends from Canada were unable to cross the border due to COVID-19 restrictions.

FOX5 reunited with the Grahams where this time their Canadian friends were able to join them once again.

“They come every year. Lucky we got two spots next to each other- they’re here every year with us so we have a really good time,” Bill Graham said.

This is the tenth year the Grahams have attended this race in Las Vegas.

“We got here Thursday around noonish and it was already pretty packed up here- more so than normal,” Cindi Graham said.

Friday evening the truck race was underway where Chandler Smith crossed victory lane.

