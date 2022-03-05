Las Vegas Russian food truck donating portion of sales to Ukrainian refugees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owners of a Russian food truck are stepping up to help Ukrainians fleeing war brought on by Russian invasion.

“Everyone’s in disbelief. Complete disbelief what’s happening,” said Ellen Doren, who owns Kolobok, a Russian food truck, with her husband, Bulat Nasybulin.

The duo followed their dreams of opening a Russian food truck three-years-ago.

“There were food trucks from all over the world, but the Russian cuisine was not represented, so we decided to be the pioneers,” Doren said.

Many of their family and friends are still in Ukraine and Russia. They said that their loved ones in both countries are terrified to even leave their homes.

“Many more people would like to protest, but they’re scared for their families,” Doren said.

“I still have one of my best friends still in Kiev,” Nasybulin said. “According to new legislation, 15 years in prison if you don’t agree with government.”

Instead of just watching and hoping for the best from a distance, the couple are helping Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing to border countries.

“We will donate 10% from all the sales to World Central Kitchen, which is the organization that provides hot meals to the refugees right now on the border of Poland and Hungary,” Doren said.

Although they’re working to support the humanitarian efforts overseas, business hasn’t been easy lately.

Doren said some local plazas and centers have asked them not to not bring their Russian food truck to events.

“I’m heartbroken. This is just the beginning. We’ll see what happens next. We don’t want to change the truck from Russian to a taco truck, but if we have to make a living,” she said.

That’s still not stopping them from still trying and showing up where they are welcome, continuing to support Ukraine through their cooking.

“Stay strong. We still hope for the best outcome for this country. This war will end,” Doren said.

To find where Kolobok will be headed next, click here. They will continue to donate for as long as there is a need in Ukraine.

