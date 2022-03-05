Big League Weekend series between Cleveland Guardians, Oakland Athletics canceled amid MLB lockout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing Major League Baseball lockout has forced the cancelation of Big League Weekend games in Las Vegas.

The Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics Spring Training series at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 12-13 was canceled due the ongoing MLB work stoppage, the Las Vegas Aviators announced Friday, March 4.

Fans who purchased tickets for games through ticketmaster.com will be refunded to the credit card used. Ticketholders are asked to be patient, as refunds through ticketmaster.com can take up to 30 days.

Aviators box office staff will contact season ticket holders and those who bought group tickets to offer alternative options.

The President of the Aviators, Don Logan issued a statement following the cancelation of the Big League Weekend series.

“We hate to see the news that these Major League Baseball Spring Training games are canceled at Las Vegas Ballpark featuring our Aviators major league affiliate, Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We are looking forward to the beginning of the Minor League Baseball season with the Aviators home opener vs. Reno on Tuesday, April 5.”

Major League Baseball’s lockout won’t impact minor league teams. The Aviators, along with several other teams across the country will play a full season.

The Aviators will open the 150-game schedule with the 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aviators single-game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office. The box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Saturday and Sunday.

