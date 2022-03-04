Welcome to the redesigned FOX5 Vegas website, app! LEARN MORE
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
On Thursday, FOX5 Vegas launched a newly redesigned website and mobile app experience.
With the new layout, viewers can easily navigate between various story sections of the site including: news, crime, traffic, weather, sports, entertainment and more.
To stay on top of breaking news in and around the valley, download the FOX5 mobile app, hit the gear icon at the top of the page and toggle on/off the types of stories you’re most interested in.
- Breaking News
- Trending
- Live Reminders
- Sports
Apple Store: iOS
Google Play: Android
Have a comment or question about the new experience? Email desk@fox5vegas.com.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A redesigned smart TV experience for FireTV, Roku, etc. is coming soon!
