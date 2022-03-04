Ukrainian stars on the Las Vegas Strip: ‘Don’t be silent’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local Ukrainian artists who perform across the Las Vegas Strip nightly continue to urge local residents to speak out against the violence in Ukraine, and keep sharing the plight of their people on social media.

For Ellariya Bohdanova, Anastasiya Melnychenko and Kateryna Sytnikova, a trio of performers in the Las Vegas show Absinthe, they continue to be a support system for each other during this challenging time with the turmoil abroad.

“Now every time I go to sleep, I’m a little bit afraid that I will wake up and I will hear worse news from my family,” Bohdanova said.

The challenge for the women, along with so many other Ukrainians living in the U.S., continues to be the worry for their loved ones. They explain why, despite the dangers, many choose to stay in Ukraine.

“My dad, he’s not ready to leave Ukraine because he has his mom, my grandma, ‘babushka,’ that he takes care of,” Bohdanova said.

“My mom says that she’s not going to leave her home, because it will be worse. Older people, they don’t want to leave their homes,” Sytnikova said.

Melnychenko said she feels relief that her family made their way to safety in Romania. Many friends and loved ones, she said, want to stay behind to volunteer to help in any way they can.

“All of the people are so united now. And my friends, it was like, ‘We’re not going to leave, even if we would have opportunity now, we don’t want to leave,” she said.

“If they wanted like to destroy our people and to get them apart, they actually did the opposite,” Melnychenko said.

Sytnikova called on social media for circus performers across the world to unite and speak out together.

“Let’s bring the peace. Let’s stop this war,” Sytnikova said. ‘It’s about the human rights. Don’t be silent,” she said.

