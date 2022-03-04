Suspect accused of assaulting clerk over mask arrested while trying to flee state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask was arrested Thursday while trying to flee the state.

Adrienna Francisco was arrested at Honolulu’s airport for second-degree assault.

Deputy sheriffs arrested her while trying to board a flight to California.

The incident happened Jan. 22 about 5 a.m., when Francisco allegedly walked into the 7-Eleven at McCully Shopping Center without wearing a face mask.

When asked to put on a mask, police said, she attacked a female employee and then fled. Police said the victim sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

