Forecast Outlook: 3/4/22

Scattered showers, gusty wind, and colder air are on the way for the weekend.

Off and on showers will continue for your Friday afternoon and evening. After high temperatures pushing 80° the past few days, it’s noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s today.

A second colder storm drops in for Saturday. This will keep high temperatures in the mid 50s with wind gusts in the 40 mph range. A Dust Advisory will be in effect for Clark County. Much like today, we’re not looking at widespread rain, but off and on scattered showers will remain in the forecast.

Sunday will be the better day for your outdoor plans. High temperatures rebound back into the low 60s with lighter wind. We’ll still keep a slight shower chance in the forecast; mainly over the mountains.

Monday stays cool and windy with a forecast high at 59° in Las Vegas. Temperatures hold in the 60s and low 70s through Friday next week.

