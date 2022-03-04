Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM PST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, in response to the news of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham issued several tweets calling for the Russian people to take a stand against Vladimir Putin.
Graham went on to call on the Russian people to be the ones to make these changes:
“Easy to say, hard to do,” he said. “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”
